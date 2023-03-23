Truth Be Told season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

As we get prepared now for the season 3 finale at Apple TV+, is there a chance at a Truth Be Told season 4 renewal? What is there to realistically hope for here?

Before we dive any further into anything right now, let’s just point out where things officially stand — at the time of this writing, the streaming service has yet to officially renew or cancel the series. With that being said, there is absolutely a case to be made for more, starting with the outstanding cast led by Octavia Spencer.

From the start, one of the things that we have seen from Apple TV+ as a service is a real gravitation towards people that will excite their audience. They’ve used big names several times over, and we tend to think that’s what they are doing here, as well. Moving into season 4 they would need to continue to bring on board even more talented people, and also keep hoping that word of mouth spreads among viewers.

We would argue that the next few weeks are probably one of the most important periods out there for a show like Truth Be Told — after all, remember for a moment that there are a lot of people currently subscribed to the streaming service for Ted Lasso. This is where it falls on the app designers to create ways to push some of their other programming and get people excited. This is definitely a show that does have some room to grow.

If we do get another season…

When could it premiere? It absolutely would not be an immediate thing, but our hope is that at some point in the spring or summer of 2024, it could come back. A lot of it would ultimately be tied to when the show is renewed, coupled with when scripts are ready and when the cast and crew are able to get back on set.

While things may be uncertain for now, just know there is still a lot to be excited for down the road!

Do you think we are going to see a Truth Be Told season 4 renewal at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates down the road. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

