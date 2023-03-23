Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Is Roberto getting evicted?

In just a handful of hours on Global, we are going to see the latest Big Brother Canada 11 episode premiere — is Roberto 100% done?

Well, based on what we’ve seen in the latest Digital Dailies dropped earlier this morning, it appears pretty darn likely that his goose is cooked. There has definitely been a movement to keep him, mostly in that he can be weaponized to go after Zach. We also do wonder if Renee’s poor competition performance is being factored in. How useful is she going to be to such an effort?

At the end of the day, though, it really doesn’t seem like the votes are going to be there. Since these Dailies are not live feeds, things could still change and Roberto could give some sort of epic anti-Zach speech tonight on the show. We just wouldn’t be altogether hopeful that something is going to happen here that turns the vote around. Robert is undoubtedly a bigger threat than Renee and despite all of the heat he’s taken this week, Zach has gotten what he wants so far this season … but that could change.

The next Head of Household Competition is going to be huge. Not only do a lot of the women know that Zach is running the show, but there have been growing realizations that Santina isn’t really with them. She could become a target moving forward, but if we were one of the women we’d go after Zach or Ty first. With the latter, it would be good to cut a showmance with him and Claudia before he gains any more influence; she could also influence him, granted, but it just brings her closer to the other women in the end if done properly.

We’re always going to be on team unpredictable / team drama — is it wrong to be rooting for a Renee win tonight? If not her, Kuzie would be a LOT of fun.

Related – If you want to read our new Big Brother Canada interview with John Michael, check that out

Who do you want to see evicted tonight on Big Brother Canada 11?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







