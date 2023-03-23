Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Jamie Tartt’s big struggle

We know that Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 could be a curious one for AFC Richmond as a whole — but that may be especially the case for one Jamie Tartt.

So what is going on here for Phil Dunster’s character? Well, let’s just say that the arrival of prolific player Zava to AFC Richmond could be one of the biggest tests of his personal growth so far. You see during episode 2 that Jamie is one of the few openly against the idea of bringing him on board the team, and there could be a number of reasons for that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

It may be easy on the surface to say that Jamie is simply jealous of the attention that Zava would receive. The implication with this character is that he is Jamie — or, at least a version of him if Jamie had gone unchecked with his ego for his entire career. There may be a part of Jamie mentally that recognizes this and it is difficult, for his own self-growth, to be able to process that when it is so directly in front of him. There may also be a part of him that is concerned about the temptation that Zava would provide for him to fall back into his old ways. There is little evidence that this guy is going to be a good influence at all, or that he will listen to Ted, Roy Kent, or really anyone else.

We know that Jamie is trying to be a better person, and we believe that he wants to be. However, every person out there does have that metaphorical demon on the shoulder who constantly wants you to give in to your worst impulses. We imagine that demon will be there throughout episode 3, telling Jamie that Zava will take his limelight, his time on the team, and encourage him to act out. Trying to avoid these thoughts could be one of his biggest tests so far.

While we’re worried for Jamie, we are also happy for Dunster — it will be nice to see him have material that is separate from Keeley and some of what we’ve seen before.

Related – What else could we see over the course of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3?

What do you think will happen to Jamie Tartt throughout Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to sound off in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates down the road. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







