When Calls the Heart season 11: Is Lori Loughlin returning?

Is there actually a case for Lori Loughlin to return as Abigail for When Calls the Heart season 11? Once upon a time, such an idea would probably be unheard of for a wide array of different reasons. However, there is some evidence that the sentiment could very well be changing and with that, a separate path being opened for the future.

We should note that the purpose of this piece is not to simply rehash everything that transpired in the past. Loughlin’s departure from the show is well-documented, including even the reshoots that were required to write Abigail out of the story. Since that time, though, we have seen Lori reprise this role over on GAC Family’s When Hope Calls. There are some tangential reasons why her return happened on that spin-off show rather than the flagship, including Loughlin’s relationship with Bill Abbott, who is head of GAC Family and previously was in charge of Hallmark Channel’s parent company in the past.

Given that Abigail is very much still out there, you can assume that the door will always be slightly ajar for a return to When Calls the Heart. She and star / executive producer Erin Krakow do still have a friendly relationship, as has been noted in the past on social media. Meanwhile, Felicity Huffman (who was also a part of the same well-documented scandal as Loughlin) recently booked a starring role on The Good Lawyer, the backdoor pilot to The Good Doctor that could eventually become a series. This could be a current sign of the public sentiment towards the once-embattled performers, as well as networks and studios’ willingness to work with them once more.

So why are we singling out season 11 as a possibility rather than season 10? It is simply a matter of production, as filming for season 10 has already been wrapped up leading up to its July 30 premiere. Meanwhile, season 11 has already been ordered, and it is fair to assume that filming will start up this summer.

There is no denying that bringing back Loughlin is going to be a subject of controversy, and it is certainly possible that When Calls the Heart could opt in general to steer clear of it for that very reason. However, we do think there could be more consideration behind the idea than there has been in the past.

Do you think there is any chance that Lori Loughlin could return for When Calls the Heart season 11?

