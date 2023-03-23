Alert season 2, Accused season 2 renewal confirmed by Fox

If you have been wanting to see a season 2 for both Alert and Accused at Fox, let’s just say we have good news.

Today, the folks at the network officially confirmed that these two crime dramas will be coming back for more. Both of them benefited strongly from big premieres, and were able to cultivate at least some sort of solid audience the rest of the way. The biggest benefit to a show like Accused in general is its anthology format, which allows for different big-name stars to come on board here and there to come out for a wide array of different roles.

There is one change to be noted when it comes to Alert — while John Eisendrath (also known for The Blacklist) will remain on board as executive producer, he will no longer (per a report from TVLine) serve as showrunner. That role instead will be handed over to Carla Kettner, who does have a history of working with Fox thanks to Bones.

In a statement confirming these two shows as coming back for more, here is what Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn had to say:

“Accused and Alert stand out as two of this season’s new broadcast and multi-platform success stories … Looking to 2023-24, we’ll continue to deliver on the powerful storytelling coming from both series, building on our incredible partnership with Sony and further solidifying FOX’s strong slate of dramas, giving our schedule tremendous season-to-season stability.”

One of the main factors in bringing these shows back was likely that aforementioned stability. This is a network still working to find itself after Disney bought up a number of Fox properties, leaving Fox the television network on more of a metaphorical island. It is still in the process of figuring out what to be known for, and the advantage of shows like the ones mentioned here is that they can repeat well — also, crime TV is just about as mainstream as you’re going to find.

What do you think about Alert and also Accused being renewed for season 2?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned here for even more updates all about the long-term future. (Photo: Fox.)

