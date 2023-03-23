Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 spoilers: What we know so far!

As some of you out there are already aware, we are waiting a little while to see Blue Bloods season 13 return to CBS. Because of March Madness, there is no new episode coming on the air this week — instead, the plan is for it to come back on March 31! That episode will be featuring the return of Peter Hermann as Jack, and of course there will be a lot of the same drama you’ve come to know and love from this show over the years.

For the sake of this particular piece, though, we want to look beyond that! After all, we know that there is another new episode of the series coming in early April … so what can we say about it?

Well, CBS is still keeping at least some details about season 13 episode 17 under wraps. However, the Futon Critic reports that the title for it is “Smoke & Mirrors,” and it is coming on Friday, April 7. This seems to be the last episode before another hiatus, and after that we’ll start to really get into the home stretch of the season. As we’ve reported already it looks as though a 21-episode season is possible for the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg show, and we’re looking forward to whatever the writers decide the rest of the way.

Of course, we are also hoping that by the time the season concludes, we’re going to have a chance to get some closure on at least a few different storylines. Take, for starters, what’s coming for Erin amidst all the campaign chatter — or, if Jamie can ever find his footing at his new position. There may also be a few new twists and turns introduced.

Is the end almost here?

Well, we know that there may be some concerns out there, but we wouldn’t be too worried about it — at least not yet. For the time being, we’ll just say to keep watching and cross your fingers — we know that CBS wants to bring it back, but there are concerns over budget. (We’ll talk more about ratings and rumors in a separate piece soon.)

Related – See more news about season 13 episode 16 now

What do you think we could be seeing on Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17?

Is there anything you 100% want before the finale? Share below, and also come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







