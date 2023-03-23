Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 17: A father’s fear

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 17 air. So what makes this one stand out?

First and foremost, we should point out something here that we personally think is rather strange: This is an episode without a title. That’s still a hard thing to wrap our head around, but that could change before this story actually airs. The thing that matters the most at this point is that we have a chance to see another powerful story with Christopher Meloni at the center of it.

Want some more insight? Below, you can check out the full season 3 episode 17 synopsis with a few other details as to what lies ahead:

03/30/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A father desperate to find his son helps Stabler uncover a sinister human trafficking operation. Bell’s investigation is undermined by a high-powered politician.

This feels like a storyline that could continue for a little while moving forward for Bell, and we do really hope that we get some great arcs before we get around to the finale.

We’ve noted this before, but what Organized Crime really needs at this point is some stability. Provided that the show gets renewed (which is likely), they are going to need to find yet another showrunner. From there, they will likely have their own approach to the story. We do think that there needs to be a path forward that allows us to have a more consistent sense of what the show is now and what it will be — though we have appreciated the larger focus on the overall ensemble.

Now, let’s just all cross our fingers and hope that there’s a formal season 4 renewal over the next few months. Nobody wants to wait on this that much longer, do they?

