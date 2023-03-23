Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, and can the same be same here for both SVU and then Organized Crime? We did have new installments last week and with that in mind, we wanted to see the momentum going strong!

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and share the good news: All three of these series are new tonight! Not only that, but all of them are going to give you some pretty powerful and character-focused stuff. Isn’t this what you want to see at this point in the season? We tend to think so.

Want some more specifics? Well, we think that we can also help with that! Go ahead and check synopses for all three of the shows below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 16, “Bias” – 03/23/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a celebrated journalist is killed, Cosgrove and Shaw explore an unpublished report involving a prominent politician. Price and Maroun fight an uphill battle when their only credible witness is currently awaiting trial for another heinous crime. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 16, “The Presence of Absence” – 03/23/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : An Internet dating site becomes the source of terror for a young widow. Muncy struggles with Velasco’s absence.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 16, “Chinatown” – 03/23/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a city council candidate’s fundraiser ends in an assassination attempt, Stabler makes it a top priority to find the culprit. Despite Thurman’s orders, the local precinct captain is reluctant to let Bell’s team take the lead.

By the end of these three episodes, we hope to learn a little bit more about every main character involved and beyond just that, let’s hope that the stage is also set for some other great stuff down the road! There are only a handful of episodes left for all three of these shows and we want to see that momentum keep going strong. Let’s hope that in the end, it does all manage to work out in a big way.

What do you most want to see on Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime entering the show tonight?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







