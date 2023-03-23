The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 5: Ben flips?

As we get prepared for The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, do you want to see more of what lies ahead?

Well, let’s just say that for starters, there is a huge chance that we’re going to see the alliances in the game do battle in an even bigger way than we’ve seen so far! In one corner, you could have some of the longtime legends of the game. Meanwhile, in the other we have some of the MVPs from various seasons all over the globe. These factions are going to duke it out, and we’re going to see Danny and others start to get antsy about wanting to make a bigger move.

However, is Ben about to flip and join the likes of Bananas and the rest of his crew? That does appear to be a legitimate concern.

If you do want to get some other insight now on what the future could hold, check out the full The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 5 synopsis:

A mighty competitor’s questionable gameplay creates chaos in the house. The Legends clash with their MVP partners over control of the game. A rogue player with a grudge turns on their alliance.

One of the most interesting dynamics that we’re interested in seeing is Danny and Tori moving forward, and for a couple of different reasons. For starters, we really like watching the two of them; yet, they have different agendas and separate groups of friends. That creates all of these interesting and super-complicated scenarios, and we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens as this game gets more and more intense. It is going to happen; we’re already building to it!

Of course, at this point it’s really too early to know who is going to win but at this point, there are a number of good candidates.

