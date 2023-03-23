Survivor 44 episode 5: Is Matthew getting medically evacuated?

As we prepare for Survivor 44 episode 5 on CBS next week, what can you expect to see from top to bottom? There’s no doubt things are crazy. Very crazy. There are a ton of idols out there, fake idols, advantages, and also shakeups when it comes to the tribes.

So how do you follow all that up? Well, there is a major fear that Matthew is going to be medically evacuated at any given moment. He’s in a lot of pain from that shoulder injury he suffered earlier this season, and it does not appear to be getting any better based on the preview. Nothing is confirmed, but we’re worried.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

If Matthew does go, it feels like the game could be losing one of its more interesting players, someone who is clearly cerebral and has no problem making some big moves out there. Of course, it does also create more chaos.

Speaking of chaos, Yam Yam is going to find himself in a LOT of it now over at Tika. Josh and Carolyn now are in control at that tribe! They underestimated her and because of that, he now has to pay the price. This is, at least from our vantage point, why this was the right move for her to make in getting out Sarah. Yam Yam has no one to blame but himself, and she can actually claim something on her resume. While she may not have a lot of numbers at the moment, things can change radically after the merge.

All in all, there are some really interesting players this season — some are good, and then you’ve got a few others who are puzzling, to put it mildly. It’s way too hard to figure out who is the most-likely winner based on what we’ve seen so far!

Related – Check out more thoughts on tonight’s episode now

What are you most excited to see moving into Survivor 44 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







