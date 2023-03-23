Tonight on Survivor 44 episode 4, we were promised that there were going to be a few new twists. Did we expect three new idols? Not at all!

Early on in the episode we saw Jaime swap over to Soka, whereas Carson joined Ratu and Josh joined Tika. They all each got immunity idols, which are going to expire until the merge. This is nuts — isn’t this too much power? We tend to think so at the moment.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

After Tika lost immunity, the show evolved into the Carolyn show and we’re not altogether mad about it at the moment. She’s incredibly entertaining! She learned that the plan for her tribe was for them to vote out newcomer Josh, but she was going to be the decoy vote. The interesting question is what Carolyn decided to do here, since she could tell Josh to play the idol for himself … mostly because he offered to do it for her. That would allow her to make an almost-instant ally and from there, they could get someone else out of the game.

There are too many idols or advantages clearly — remember that Sarah had a fake idol that she thought was real and a inheritance advantage.

So what actually happened?

Well, we saw a situation here where Josh used his hidden immunity idol in order to save himself … so what happened from here? Well, Sarah didn’t use anything. Then, there were two votes cast against Sarah. Carolyn played them! This is what happens when you don’t treat Carolyn right in the game.

Also, it’s worth noting that Sarah is gone with that Inheritance Advantage, which would have been huge later on in the game.

Moving forward, we’re going to see Yam Yam do his best to move forward in this tribe, but it’s clear at this point he no longer has the numbers or any power at all.

What did you think about the events of Survivor 44 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates coming down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







