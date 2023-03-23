Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Spring expectations

If you are to look at most expectations (including our own), Mayans MC season 5 is almost sure to be coming out this week. Isn’t that a cause for some excitement? We tend to think so and yet, there are a lot of questions that remain … including just when we can expect the cast and crew back.

So where should we start some things off here? Well, a natural place would be to dive more into the idea that an announcement seems imminent. While we do think the JD Pardo series will be back in the spring, that doesn’t mean that you should expect to see it at some point tomorrow. The more likely situation we’re looking at here is one where the show comes back in around May or early June, and that gives the folks at FX a solid amount of time to promote it.

As for how they are going to go about doing that, let’s just say that we are expecting some pretty big things at this given moment in time. Because Mayans MC season 5 is the final one, we don’t think that they are going to skimp on promoting it hard. There will probably be either a teaser promo or a poster alongside a premiere-date announcement — heck, there is a chance that we could get both at the same exact time. Wouldn’t that be nice?

Beyond just this, we’d also say to get yourself excited to see a few other great things leading into the season, including a full trailer leading into the premiere. We’re thinking that this is as action-packed a season as we’ve had a chance to see, and it is all going to start with the aftermath of that huge, warehouse fire mystery that we saw at the end of season 4.

Who is responsible, and when could we find that out, what is EZ going to do? That will be fun to figure out.

Related – Be sure to check out some more updates right now on Mayans MC season 5, including more of what’s next

Is there anything that you are most hoping to see leading into Mayans MC season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some additional updates down the road. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







