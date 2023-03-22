When Calls the Heart season 10: Elizabeth, Lucas wedding likely?

As we get ourselves prepared for the launch of When Calls the Heart season 10 on July 30, we have to dive further into Elizabeth and Lucas’ story!

Based on where things ended for the Erin Krakow series at the end of season 9, it is clear that the producers are banking big on this relationship and feel like it is one of the primary selling points moving forward. You don’t write in an engagement unless you are planning for the wedding, and the question then becomes when said wedding is going to be.

If you follow the Law of Traditional Television (that should be an official thing at this point), you can probably say that this is going to be a big event that happens around the finale. This is the sort of thing you want to build a season around, and it gives you something to be hyped-up about over the course of a full year! Now, of course the challenge is finding a way to make things not predictable along the way, and we tend to think the show can do that with differentiation. How do you make this wedding different from every other one we’ve seen over the years? How do Elizabeth and Lucas each get their own moments in the sun?

For Lucas in particular, what we’re really hoping to see are a series of moments where he actually spends time with some of the other men of Hope Valley and builds up those bonds even more. We think it is obvious that the scenes with Elizabeth, Faith, and Rosemary are going to be coming — you don’t have to worry about that.

We do think When Calls the Heart is eventually going to give us the romance that we crave here, but at the same time, they won’t just forget about everyone else in this story! There is going to be an awareness of the fact that everyone has their favorite characters and stories. Luckily, this is a show with a 12-episode order and with that, plenty of time to juggle around various things.

