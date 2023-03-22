Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Is there a week 2 eviction plan?

Today’s Big Brother Canada 11 – Digital Dailies update has arrived, but does it actually tell us about the current state of the game?

Unfortunately, let’s just say that this is one of those updates that mostly wants us to pound our head against the nearest wall. After all, there was very little strategy talk and instead, we’re left to make some broad assumptions about the game and where things currently stand.

For those who missed it yesterday, Roberto was named the replacement nominee by Head of Household Dan, after Zach won the Power of Veto and used it in order to remove Hope from the block. We are now in the midst of a showdown between Roberto and Renee where one of them will go on Thursday.

So who will it be? For the time being, it still feels like it could go either way, but we are more worried now about the future of Roberto than we were yesterday. He seemed to be more upset and downtrodden in these updates, and there has been some drama between him and Santina in particular. We know that a big part of his strategy is going to be campaigning against Zach; who, for the record, is trying to chill and be quieter after causing too much of a ruckus. He’s realized that he’s played too hard and too fast, but we don’t really think he can help himself for longer than just a couple of days.

One of the bigger issues Roberto may just run into here is if the women do want to work together — this allows them to keep a lot of potential votes and it is strength in numbers. However, not all of the women are united, and you can’t make big assumptions. Can Renee win competitions? We do think all options are going to be considered.

