The Last of Us season 2: Bella Ramsey fuels premiere date rumors

For a good while now, we have offered what we feel is a reasonable estimate as to when The Last of Us season 2 is going to premiere on HBO. Of course, the network has yet to comment on it officially, but we don’t expect them to do that for a substantial period of time.

What we can say is that all signs point to an early 2025 start for the show, given how long it takes to write, film, and then add in all the visual effects. (It’s funny — one of the most challenging post-production effects in season 1 was the giraffe scene.) At this point, we are still several months away from the start of production!

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Bella Ramsey confirmed that “it will be a while” before the show comes back, adding the following:

“It will be a while. I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next … So it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025.”

Ramsey also talked on the show about how amazing Pedro Pascal is … not that we needed any further confirmation about that.

While late 2024 could theoretically be possible for season 2, we’re going to stand by the notion that January 2025 just makes a lot more sense. After all, season 1 was so successful here! Also, we don’t think that HBO wants to be in the business of starting up a season in late November or December 2024 and then having to decide whether or not to air it over the course of the holiday season. Instead, they can just stick with what works — and hey, they have a lot of other programs to air leading up to that.

