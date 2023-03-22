Will Trent season 1 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Pterodactyls Can Fly’

As we get ourselves prepared for Will Trent season 1 episode 10 over on ABC next week, what can we say about the story to come? Well, there are a few different things!

First and foremost, we should note that the title is “Pterodactyls Can Fly,” which has to be one of the coolest titles imaginable. It’s imaginative, and that may speak in part to some of what happens here as Will temporarily looks after a young boy. This is someone who is experiencing great trauma and could benefit greatly from a little bit of an escape, no matter how that happens.

If you do want to see a few more details all about this story as a whole, we suggest that you check out the full Will Trent season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

A trailer park massacre leaves a young boy without his family; and Will, strongly opposed to leaving him, becomes his temporary guardian. Meanwhile, Faith receives a visit from her mother, and Angie spirals from incidents of her past.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

How are the ratings?

Now that we are so far into this season, it does feel like the perfect time to further dive into this subject. To date, this is a show averaging a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 3 million live viewers. The show may not be setting the TV world on fire with these numbers, but it is doing something really important. It is actually holding a lot of its lead-in and is even doing better in some instances. As a matter of fact, it’s faring better at 10:00 p.m. than The Rookie: Feds did a little earlier in the season.

Let’s just say that for now, we’re cautiously optimistic for what the future could hold.

