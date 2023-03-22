The Voice 23: Talia Smith sings ‘Don’t You Worry About a Thing’

On tonight’s new episode of The Voice 23, we had a chance to see Talia Smith close out the show — so what did she bring to the table?

Of course, she has a powerful backstory when it comes to her job as an army recruiter and also what she’s gone through when it comes to her family. When you think about all of that alone, it is super-inspiring that she is out there still fighting to make her dreams come true.

For her big audition, it’s clear that Talia chose to go with a really big song in “Don’t You Worry About a Thing” — and she brought a LOT to it! There was a lot of soul and jazz through the opening, and that’s before she sped things up and got to a more straightforward adaptation of the song. Niall Horan was the first person to hit his buzzer, but he also was one of the only people with a spot open.

Here is what we will never quite understand with this show — why do some people have to perform later on? It’s such a weird part of the format, though we do recognize that with the addition of the steal there is, at the very least, more ways now that someone can stay around on the show for a longer period of time and have a chance to work with one of the other coaches.

In the end, we’ll have to see where things go … but we do think that there’s a chance that she could make it fairly far! A lot will depend, of course, on the song choices and what she chooses to do from here on out.

What did you think about Talia Smith and her audition on The Voice?

Do you think she’s got a chance to go pretty far this season? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

