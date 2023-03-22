Ted Lasso season 3: What is Roy Kent, Trent Crimm’s history?

Tonight’s Ted Lasso season 3 episode featured our first appearance of the season for Trent Crimm and with that, we learned a big secret. What happened to make Roy Kent hate the former Independent reporter?

Well, let’s just say that Roy was not a fan at all of Trent being around AFC Richmond to write a book — which, for the record, was the most predictable twist possible with this character. It went so far here that the character decided to command the team to not talk to him at all.

Yet, of course this didn’t last as long as Roy would have thought. Near the end of the episode Ted commanded the two to hash out their issues, and what we learned through that was pretty simple and yet, pretty important. When Roy was only seventeen years old, Trent wrote a scathing review of him as a prospect and a player. That’s something that he’s carried with him for the entirety of the career and he hasn’t forgotten about it … and he hasn’t forgiven him for it, either.

In the end, that does seem as though it has changed. The two were able to squash the beef in a pretty amazing scene, one where the two realized that they are not altogether different from each other. Both of them were young hot-heads who thought they could do anything that they wanted. As a result of that, they had to realize that they needed to put their egos and their past aside.

Wouldn’t it be funny if the two become friends? We certainly think so! However, that may be overreaching. We’re just glad that Trent character is going to have a lot more to do this season after only being a recurring player the first two go-arounds.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso, including other details for what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







