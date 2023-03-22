Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 19 spoilers

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? If you’re interested in that, or getting other insight on the long-term future here, we are happy to help!

The first order of business here, though, is getting the bad news out of the way. Unfortunately, there is no installment on the air tonight. We are going to be waiting a long time to see the show back. How long? Think in terms of from now until Wednesday, April 5. There is at least a sensible reason for the hiatus here — we’ve seen so many episodes this season already! There are 22 in this season overall, so we can’t blame the folks at the network for wanting to give us more of the show in the relatively near future.

So how can we tide you over until the series is back? Well, we can at least set the stage for the next installment! Take a look at the full The Conners season 5 episode 19 synopsis below:

Louise gets into a feud with Becky after accidentally sending a rude message in the family text thread. Meanwhile, Darlene tries to spice up her sex life with Ben.

By the end of this episode, we at least tend to think that we’re going to see the aftermath of what happens with Louise and Becky — and yea, this is probably one of the most relatable stories that The Conners is going to bring to the table here. Let’s face it — almost every single person alive has said at least one thing in a text message that they wish that they hadn’t and sometimes, they are sent on accident! It’s good sometimes to type something out to get it off your chest, only to delete it alter. Unfortunately for Katey Sagal’s character, she is clearly taking one too many steps here…

