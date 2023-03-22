Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? Season 9 episode 7 news

Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? We’re almost at the halfway point of the final season and with that in mind, you have to expect a lot of big stuff!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with a little bit of bad news: There is no installment tonight on the network. This is a one-week break in the action and as a result of that, we will be seeing the show come back on Wednesday, March 29. The first episode back will be featuring a familiar face from the world of Supergirl in Nicole Maines. After that, you will have a chance to see a pretty big story that could have ties to where the show is going long-term. There is only so much time until the series finale — the writers have to get moving!

To get some more details all about the long-term future of The Flash, be sure to check out synopses for the next TWO episodes below…

Season 9 episode 7, “Wildest Dreams” – ONLY IN OUR DREAMS – NICOLE MAINES GUEST STARS – Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by Nia Nal (guest star Nicole Maines), as she needs Iris’ help. When Iris and Nia fall into a fever dream and explore different possibilities for their lives, Barry (Grant Gustin), Chester (Brandon McKnight), Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) desperately try to help them. Meanwhile, Mark (Jon Cor) entertains Khione (Danielle Panabaker) but they have different ideas of what is fun, leaving Khione to feel that Mark is trying to make her something she is not. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Jeff Hersh Carson (#907). Original airdate 3/29/2023.

Season 9 episode 8, “Partners in Time” – STUCK IN THE PAST, RACING TO THE FUTURE – A seemingly simple mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs leads to unexpected time anomalies. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) try to make sense of the confusion – and figure out how to get back to their reality. Chester (Brandon McKnight) admits a secret to Allegra (Kayla Compton) which makes things awkward between the two, and Allegra relies on Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to act as a buffer. Meanwhile, Khione (Danielle Panabaker) meets with an old friend of Team Flash. The episode was written by Sarah Tarkoff & Joshua V. Gilbert and directed by Ed Fraiman (#908). Original airdate 4/5/2023.

Now, let’s just hope that the end of the series lives up to some of the hype! We are, after all, hoping for Cobalt Blue mixed with some familiar foes.

What do you most want to see on The Flash season 9 episode 7?

Are you sad that the series is off the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







