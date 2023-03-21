The Rookie season 5 episode 19: ‘A Hole in the World’

What is there to be excited about when it comes to The Rookie season 5 episode 19 on ABC next week? Well, there is a lot to prepare for!

First things first, though, we have to make it clear that for whatever reason, the network does not want to share much when it comes to what lies ahead here! The only thing that they have said, at least ahead of tonight, is that “A Hole in the World” is the title. Doesn’t that sound a little bit menacing? This is the sort of show that has no issue throwing major characters into danger, so of course we are well-aware of that in advance.

In general, we are anticipating a lot of big-time twists and turns, and potentially something that also ends on a cliffhanger. While ABC has not released information yet on all of the upcoming episodes, it does appear as though The Rookie is going ton a brief hiatus at the start of April. Episode 19 could effectively set the stage for the home stretch of the season, so be prepared!

Is the home stretch of the season also going to end up being that for the series? We wish that there was something more we could say on the subject of that but unfortunately, we can’t. Instead, we are just in a spot where we’re stuck having to sit around and wait for a potential season 7 renewal. Are we confident? Sure, but we’ve studied this business enough over the years to know that nothing is ever 100% certain.

What did the promo tell us?

Well, a particularly high-stakes case with personal ramifications — think in terms of kidnappings and a potential serial killer. After the documentary tonight, there is a LOT of huge stuff coming around the bend. We hope that you are ready for it…

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 5 episode 19?

