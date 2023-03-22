Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you going to be getting this show back alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? If you love all three shows, we certainly understand if you are excited to see more after such a long hiatus.

Luckily, this is where we can bust down the metaphorical door for a moment and share some good news — they are all coming back! This franchise in its totality will be back in just a matter of hours, with new installments all in their typical timeslots. There will be drama, but also some stories that are different from what we typically see. Take, for starters, what is going on in regards to Herrmann’s wife Cindy. Meanwhile, over on Chicago PD Hank Voight is going to find himself in a strange spot — in a courtroom.

To get a few more details all about the future, be sure to check out synopses for all three shows below…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 16, “What You See Isn’t Always What You Get” – 03/22/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will and Nellie struggle to diagnose a patient with a rare disorder. CFD and Med staff work to free a paranoid father trapped in the MRI suite. Kai gets an ego check.

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 16, “Acting Up” – 03/22/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cruz feels the burden of his increased responsibilities. Kidd, Gallo and Carver get caught in the middle of a gang war on a call. Herrmann wrangles Trudy for help lifting Cindy’s mood.

Chicago PD season 10 episode 16, “Deadlocked” – 03/22/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight takes the stand for ASA Chapman in a high-stakes murder trial against notorious drug kingpin Arturo Morales. When it becomes clear that Morales and his henchmen have compromised a juror, Voight and the team work furiously to ensure justice prevails.

Following these episodes, rest assured that there’s more great stuff coming the week after! While there could potentially be another break before the end of the season, at least that is not something you have to worry about right now.

