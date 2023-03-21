The Last of Us season 2 premiere date a LONG way from reveal

It already feels like a foregone conclusion that you will be waiting a long time to see The Last of Us season 2 premiere on HBO and for the sake of this article, we’re willing to go a step further. Based on what we are currently hearing, it may be taking a long time for us to even get to a reveal.

While we’ve been fairly lucky as of late to get a few assorted teasers on the future of the show, all of that is likely about to start slowing down. Given that production for new episodes may not begin until later this year, we could be waiting until early 2025 to actually see the show arrive. You have to remember here that there’s a LOT that will need to be done in post-production even once filming does wrap, so this wait is going to require a great deal of patience from us over the next little while.

As for what we are expecting to see then when it comes to an announcement, it feels pretty clear that we are more than a year away from that, as well. Typically, networks will announce start dates for their shows two or three months in advance. Sometimes, they will surprise everyone and go earlier than that … but we really don’t think that this is something that you can count on at all. We tend to think if you are lucky, a season 2 date will be revealed at some point in the summer of 2024.

So what we will get before then? More than likely some behind-the-scenes teases from production, but beyond that some important casting updates. We’ve teased this already, but one of the things that we are the most excited to learn is who is going to be playing Abby. Finding the right person for that role is going to be essential to the success of the story moving forward.

