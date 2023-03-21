Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Week 2 Veto Ceremony results

We should begin this particular Big Brother Canada 11 update by noting the Veto Ceremony is done, and there is legitimate drama in the house!

If you have been reading these pieces for a while, then you will know that we dislike the Digital Daily format as much as anyone can. It takes away the instantaneous joy of finding out something in real time — the feeds make you feel like a part of the game. At the very least, though, we will say that today’s update had at least some good conflict.

Let’s start off here with the following: Zach did use the Power of Veto today in the house and as a result of that, we’re in a spot now where Roberto is now up on the block alongside Renee. Dan made this decision after there was a lot of anti-Rob narratives being pushed in the house, but the funny thing is that the tables are turning. Rob and Zach had an argument, many of the guys are getting annoyed with Zach, and the house is starting to turn more and more on him.

One thing we already like a lot about Rob’s campaign is that he is making his target very clear, and that is often a really useful strategy. Why get rid of someone when they aren’t going after you? This is similar to what Godfrey did back in season 3 and hilariously, both times it revolved around someone named Zach. The one thing Zach could do to help his case is stay out of his own way, and we really don’t think he is capable of that.

Unfortunately, Renee could be somewhat of a sacrificial lamb in this situation, and we’re not sure she’s done enough game-wise to show that she can be an asset. She has to find a way to do that over the next few days if she wants to stop some of the momentum that we’re currently seeing spread through the game.

Related – Take a look at our new eviction interview with John Michael, breaking down his game

What do you most want to see moving forward this week in Big Brother Canada 11?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







