NCIS season 20 finale: Should you expect a cliffhanger?

We recognize that we are a little ways away from seeing the NCIS season 20 finale on CBS, but do you think that will stop us from discussing it? Well, think again…

If there is one thing we’ve come to know from all of our years watching this show, it’s that the producers have a tendency to go big when it comes to making these final episodes. We’re anticipating some big, emotional moments, a few action sequences, and at the very least some sort of tease for what a season 21 could be.

The biggest evidence that a cliffhanger is coming is simply the fact that the renewal was announced super-early. That means that the writers have been able to plan ahead with the foresight that they are building towards something and, of course, that’s not something that everyone out there in the TV world gets a chance to have. You want to embrace that, and it does feel like one of the best things you can really do for your audience is work hard to keep them guessing after the fact. You want them to be eager for more!

Of course, one of the big challenges now with a show like NCIS is that you want to craft some sort of story that is going to get people excited for the future almost right away … but also something tied to the story you are telling. The biggest one we could be building towards right now is tied to that Senator, who has some strange ties to Russian sleeper-cell agents. Could this case put a team member in jeopardy? That is at least one thing that we are actively thinking about.

Another idea is bringing back a character from the past — it’s definitely an exciting proposition, but it also has to be the right person and that’s where things can get a little bit more complicated here. We all want Mark Harmon back for at least a guest spot, but it has to be worthy of his talent! You have to find a way to get people engaged and hyped for whatever he could bring to the table next.

