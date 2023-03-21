Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii? We certainly understand you wondering where Lucy is at tonight, given she only recently came back!

If you recall, for a good chunk of the season so far the character was off working as an Agent Afloat, meaning that she was separated from the team. We saw a decent chunk of her in one episode and then, a whole lot more when she eventually returned. There was just a sizable absence in the middle of all of this.

However, the character was gone again tonight, and we were told this time that she is off doing “tactical training.” What does that mean for the future of the character?

Well, still not that much. Yasmine remains a series regular and an important part of the show. We jrust know that she’s done a lot of traveling between Hawaii and the mainland the past several months, as she has been working on multiple projects. Don’t view her status right now as some indictment as to where she is going to be later on in the season.

Do we understand that this is frustrating for fans? A million times so, especially given that she is such a great character and the relationship between her and Kate Whistler is special. We want to see more of them together down the road! Just remember that there are still a handful of episodes still to come this season and even after that, we’ve already heard that another season is coming. When you think more about the long-term future here, that means that there really isn’t all that much to worry about. (The finale is currently set for late May.)

Let’s just hope now that when Lucy returns, there will be some great material, both professionally and personally!

