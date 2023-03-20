Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Week 2 nominations, Veto winner

It took a little while, but the latest Big Brother Canada 11 Digital Daily has been revealed, and we have significant news from the house as a result.

So where do we start off here? Well, here’s a quick reminder that the Head of Household is Dan, and we’ve also learned that he seemingly nominated Hope and Renee for eviction. The reason why this is a little more sketchy is simple: We don’t have live feeds! Also, it feels pretty assumed that Zach, who would the Veto, is going to use it on Hope, and from there, you will see Roberto become the replacement nominee.

(This is also where we should note that the rumors about Hope leaving the game are false, and not to believe random stuff you see on Twitter. He’s had a hard time in the house so far, but that happens to a lot of people early on.)

Is targeting Roberto a good move? Maybe for Zach, given that he has been steering the ship in that direction since the end of week 1. The guys do seem willing on some level to cannibalize themselves, and even Ty is becoming somewhat aware of the threat that Zach is already becoming. There is already a movement going on within the game to potentially keep Roberto to then weaponize him against Zach, who really doesn’t come across well with most of the other players. He is arrogant, condescending, and he talks openly about his success outside the game. There are not a lot of reasons to want to keep him!

Also, we should note that Santina already seems to regret her moves week 1, and realized that she played a lot into Zach’s hands. It’s pretty remarkable that she’s come out of this week seemingly okay, given that she is the one who put Dan on the block in the first place.

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother Canada 11 moving forward?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates on the future. (Photo: Global.)

