Your Honor season 3 renewal: Is Showtime saying anything?

Following the Your Honor season 2 finale this weekend on Showtime, we wouldn’t blame anyone for wanting more on a season 3!

Of course, this is where things tend to get all the more confusing. In the wake of the finale, there has been almost zero buzz from the network — there’s been very little interview or postmortem content, which puts us in an unusual position where we are left with a lot of guesswork.

It is true that Bryan Cranston said months before the start of the season that this would be the final one, but Showtime never confirmed that. As a matter of fact, they hyped up the most recent episode as the season finale and not necessarily the end of the story. You can argue that Michael got a definite end, and there is no real need to continue the story. However, there are some loose ends tied to Jimmy and there is room to explore something more with him.

We do not anticipate that Showtime is going to rush much of anything else in regards to the future of Your Honor, mostly because they don’t have to. They are in a position here where they can take their time and be a little bit patient. They can see if there is a worthy story to tell, or if Cranston is open and interested to doing more. We know that under new leadership this network / the folks at Paramount+ are looking to do more franchises and invest more in their existing IP. That is a good case for this show, especially since you have a big name as a lead.

Stay tuned for more news as it surfaces; for now, though, we will just say that it is somewhat a surprise that there has been such little chatter from the Your Honor world in the days that followed the finale’s big arrival on the app.

