Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Timeshares and SVB

Given everything that happened over the past few days, we knew Last Week Tonight with John Oliver would have a field day. Then, there were timeshares.

One of the weird and hilarious things about the show is how its main segments seem to come out of thin air. We personally don’t believe we have thought about timeshares for at least the past several years. Often, we tend to just see them presented in TV and film. Yet, there are a lot of people out there who do fall victim to difficult situations and bad deals, and that’s exactly what Oliver was here to shine a light on in his typical style.

Of course, there are a few different things in this segment that we didn’t see coming, including some Avatar references and then also the way in which people are convinced to go about their pitches.

At the end of the day, we almost wonder if one of the real ideas behind this entire sketch was to find a way to bring back Rachel Dratch’s character of Wanda, who is really one of the only (human) reoccurring characters that this show has. It was a chance to add a little bit of silliness to the world, and hey, we got to learn something at the same exact time! Who would have thought?

In other news – We’re at least happy that the show shed a little more light on the Silicon Valley Bank situation tonight, mostly because there are a lot of things out there about it that people, to be frank, just don’t know about just yet. There’s a lot of education that needs to be done!

The bad news is that there is no new episode next week — fingers crossed that Oliver and the writing staff are currently stockpiling various bits and pieces of info for a spectacular return in the month of April.

What did you think about the latest events from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, including the segment on timeshares?

What did you think about the latest events from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, including the segment on timeshares?

