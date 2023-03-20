Is Fantasy Island new tonight on Fox? The uncertain future

Is Fantasy Island new tonight over on Fox? We know that there’s some exciting stuff coming a little bit later on in the season. We just have to wait to see when that it is going to be.

First things first, we do have to share some of the bad news: The series is once again off the air tonight. Even though we are going to get a new installment of 9-1-1 in a matter of hours, the same cannot be said for this show. Instead, we are currently stuck waiting until at least another couple of weeks. Odds are, the earliest that we will see Fantasy Island back is when we get back to Monday, April 10.

Remember here that technically, there is an episode titled “Gwenivere of Glendale” that was originally set to air last week. Want to get more about that? Then check out the official synopsis below:

Gwen’s fantasy is to go back in time and be the Princess she longs to be–pampered, rich, and cared-for. At first, the fantasy is everything she dreamed of–the gowns, the pageantry, everyone bowing to her. But Gwen soon finds out the King is preparing to marry her off to a cruel, ambitious Prince. With the marriage looming, Gwen has no choice but to flee. She befriends a Soldier and together they hatch a dangerous escape plan. Ruby isn’t feeling like herself and Roarke suspects it has something to do with Isla in the all-new “Gwenivere of Glendale” episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, March 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-209) (TV-14 L, S, V)

Of course, we expect that there’s going to be a lot of different, imaginative stuff the rest of the season, but it does remain to be seen what the finale is going to look like … let alone when it is going to air. Also, we still do not know whether or not there’s going to be a season 3 down the road. Let’s hold out hope, shall we?

