The Bachelor spoilers: Does Gabi leave Zach at fantasy suites?

Tonight on ABC, The Bachelor is going to be coming on with fantasy suites — but will Gabi leave before hers even starts?

Well, one of the things that we’ve seen over the last little while are some teases that seem to suggest that Gabi walks away in the midst of some sort of heated conversation with Zach Shallcross. With the way that some of them have been edited, it’s been easy to assume that she was upset about something he did — including that he may have broken his vow to not be intimate during any of the overnight dates.

Was a lot of that selective editing? Anything can still happen, but it 100% feels that way right now. In a new sneak peek that you can check out over here, Gabi starts to struggle with the idea that she is going to be put second, as that is a spot that she’s been in the past. She also notes that she is the second fantasy-suite date, which also causes some paranoia to come into her head. Zach tries to reassure her … but does he really try enough? One of the things that he’s struggled with all season long is showing genuine empathy, and we would argue that this struggle is very-much here in this moment, as well — he just doesn’t do a whole lot to come across as comforting.

Eventually, Gabi leaves the beach and claims to producers that she’s not even sure that she can go back down there to finish the date. Is she thinking about leaving? It’s possible, but we’d be somewhat surprised if she exits at this point. Her actions speak mostly to where we are in the season — it’s close to the end! Emotions are heightened and as a result of that, it is easy to feel like the sky is falling.

Of course, our fear for Gabi is that it does feel like she could finish this season in second; Kaity feels like the sure-fire favorite.

Are you rooting for Zach and Gabi moving into The Bachelor tonight?

