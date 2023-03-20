9-1-1 season 6 episode 13 return date hopes at Fox

Following the new episode tonight on Fox, it makes all the sense in the world to want a 9-1-1 season 6 episode 13 return date. How can you not? There are so many things to be excited about when it comes to the future of the show!

Unfortunately, this is where the bad news comes into play here: You will be waiting a good while in order to see what lies ahead. There is no episode scheduled, at least as of right now, for March 27. It also does not appear as though one is set for April 3. We may be forced to wait until April 10 to get Angela Bassett and the rest of the cast back, even if the idea of that is a less-than-awesome thing to consider.

So why is there such a long hiatus here? Well, the answer to that is reasonably simple, and it is tied to the fact that there are only so many episodes left this season, and Fox does want to ensure that there will be a few more that they can air closer to May sweeps. Because we are still so far away, unfortunately we are also in a situation where there isn’t much info out there as to what lies ahead. We certainly hope that this will change in the near future, but a certain element of patience is going to be required here — which, for the record, isn’t always that great when it comes to shows that we love.

Our hope is that at some point through the rest of this hiatus, we will at the very least hear some early buzz around a potential season 7. While nothing has been 100% confirmed on this at the moment, there are reasons to be hopeful. For starters, Fox really needs the show. If they are getting rid of The Resident (which it feels like they might), they don’t have a lot of other long-running and stable drama series. Don’t be surprised if this show and 9-1-1: Lone Star are negotiated together.

When the show comes back in April, we at least thing you know some of what we could see: Dangerous rescues for sure, but also heartfelt moments that allow us to get to know some of these characters better.

