Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s a real demand to get more of this show, especially as we get into the home stretch.

So what can we do now? Let’s let’s go ahead and share the good news here: You will see an episode at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time! “Stranger in a Strange Land” is the title for this story, and we know that throughout, there’s going to be a lot of action and drama. This is one of the most timely episodes of the season when it comes to documenting the situation in Afghanistan, and that’s before we even get into what’s going on with Jimmy. If you’ve been wanting to see more of him as a dad, here’s the good news: You’re going to get that opportunity!

If you do want to get a few more details right now all about the story to come, we suggest that you check out the official NCIS season 20 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Stranger in a Strange Land” – NCIS works to solve the murder of a Marine private who appears to have been killed for helping an Afghan refugee. Also, Jimmy navigates the pressure of parenting his teenage daughter, who is eager to go out on an unchaperoned group date, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We especially hope you enjoy this episode since on the other side of it, we could be waiting for a long time to see what’s coming up next — think in terms of the second week of April. Because there are only so many episodes left this season and CBS wants to stretch things out until May, there are going to be a few little breaks here and there. Luckily, we know already that the show is coming back for a season 21 … which means there is one less thing for us to worry about right now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

