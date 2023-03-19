Lucky Hank season 1 episode 2 preview: What lies ahead?

After the big premiere this weekend on AMC and AMC+, why not discuss Lucky Hank season 1 episode 2?

Based on the premiere, one thing that it is pretty fair to say is that the title character here is no Saul Goodman. While Hank can be a bit of a troublemaker himself, he doesn’t have the same ambitions. This is a professor who finds himself down on his luck and frustrated much of the time and has no problem speaking his mind in all the worst ways. Yet, for whatever reason, he seems resistant to being anywhere other than stuck at this town, working at the same college he disses dramatically in the pilot.

This show is a delicate mixture of comedy and drama, and it does have some dark edges. The best comparison to it on TV right now may be Shrinking on Apple TV+, which covers sometimes-tough subject matter and is similarly low-stakes. We’re surprised that Bob Odenkirk is back on TV so soon after Better Call Saul, but we’re also not upset.

Want to get a little bit more on what lies ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the Lucky Hank season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

When George Saunders visits Railton College, the professors scramble to impress the celebrated writer, while Hank is reminded of his own failed writing career; Hank and Lily anticipate an announcement from their daughter Julie.

We are extremely curious to see how a show like this is going to fare, largely because it does have that star power and yet, it’s really different from most of the other “hit” shows that are out there. This is a flawed character study that isn’t trying to deliver some iconic action sequence or lager-than-life character. These are people you should be able to envision, even if the warts on some of them are metaphorically large.

