Is The Last of Us new tonight on HBO? Season 2 chatter

Is The Last of Us new tonight on HBO? We don’t think it will come as some great shock that viewers out there want more of this show. The real issue, at least for now, is whether or not we’re going to be able to see Joel and Ellie’s next move anytime soon.

Without further ado here, let’s just go ahead and hand out the bad news right now: There is no new installment of the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series tonight. Not only that, but you are going to be waiting a long time in order to see it. Last week’s installment was the season 1 finale and now, we’re left waiting to see how long we’re waiting in order to see the already-renewed second season premiere.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

So what do we know about the future of the series right now? Well, there are a few different things worth considering. Take, for starters, the fact that filming may not begin for season 2 until close to the end of the year, and even that is not considered to be a certainty at the moment. There is a chance that we are waiting until early 2025 to see the show back and until then, we just have to hope that there are at least some scattered updates here and there.

One of the things that is currently the most intriguing is the notion that the second season will more than likely not comprise all of the second way. There is so much ground to cover story-wise that this makes sense, but we also tend to think HBO doesn’t want to lose this show as of yet from their schedule. While we’re not sure how you can do more than three seasons at the moment, that may change in the event that a third game does come out from PlayStation and Naughty Dog that does actually expand on the story we’ve seen so far.

The expectations are going to be sky-high for season 2 based on what we’ve seen so far; let’s just hope the end results deliver.

Related – Get more news now on the future of The Last of Us

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last of Us season 2?

Are you sad the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







