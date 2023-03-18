Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Week 2 nominations yet?

This morning we did get a pleasant surprise from the world of Big Brother Canada 11 in the latest Digital Dailies — but did we learn something substantial?

Well, the bad news is that while the nomination ceremony most likely happened yesterday, it was not in the new footage released today. Instead, we’re left to wonder for a little while longer what new Head of Household Dan wants to do. He’s told Roberto he is okay, which is mostly important because some of the guys seem to be after him right now.

The more intriguing part of this grand puzzle right now, at least from our vantage point, is the idea that we could be seeing Hope go up on the block voluntarily. He’s having a hard time in the game and doesn’t feel like he is fitting in; with that, it feels like he could be okay with leaving. Of course, this does not mean that the other players are going to honor that request. If you are another player in the game right now, why wouldn’t you want to target who you would consider to be the bigger threats right now? We do think that this is something that is going to actively be considered.

One thing to watch down the road is still the situation around Zach, who had a lot of control in Santina’s Head of Household. It feels like she could toss him under the bus for some of the most recent moves in case she needs to protect herself. Also, we tend to think that so many other people would be irritated enough with him to end him out the door. Obviously, it’s too early to tell and our outside perception may not be reality, but this is not one of those “major players” who is destined to go far. He’s over-playing his hand to the extreme.

There’s a good chance that we don’t learn nominations now until Monday — unless, of course, we get some magical Digital Dailies drop tomorrow.

Who do you think should be nominated today within the Big Brother Canada 11 game?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

