Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: Series star on shorter wait

We’re almost three months away now from the end of Jack Ryan season 3, so what better time than the present to start to look ahead?

If you love the John Krasinski – Prime Video hit, there is a chance that you’ve heard at least some of the news already that the latest batch of episodes has already been filmed. Unfortunately, the sad part of the equation is knowing that this is the final season coming up. There are only so many more missions we’re going to get from this particular crop of characters, though we at least know of a potential spin-off down the road that could be worthy of some excitement.

So when is this batch of episodes going to air? While the Amazon-owned streaming service has yet to confirm anything as of yet, we do tend to think that it will be coming back later this year. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what Wendell Pierce (who plays Greer) had to say about the show’s return:

…So [the final season is] gonna be very thrilling, very climactic, and very much in the vein of what we’ve tried to salvage with [Jack Ryan] so far. And you won’t have to wait so long cause the pandemic put us in a place where it was years between the second and third season. It won’t be that long for this one.

Our hope is that we are going to see the fourth season around November or December. Technically, we think that the episodes could be coming up at some point before then, but it really will come down to when the Prime Video team wants to roll them out. They may just want to have a year-long distance between seasons solely for the sake of doing so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

