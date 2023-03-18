Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 18, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’re coming off of a huge episode featuring Jenna Ortega as host, and of course we are eager to see what the late-night show is going to do next.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see it. There is no installment tonight, and that is going to be the case for the remainder of the month. It’s probably not too great of a shock to note this, given that typically SNL cycles through three new episodes before going on a break again. We’ve had our run and now, the hiatus starts until we get around to April 1. That is when a new episode is coming with a rather awesome host.

Who else is excited to see what Quinta Brunson does in Studio 8H? She’s a super-unique selection in that she is coming on board with a great deal of comedy writing and performing experience already. Abbott Elementary is arguably the most important network TV comedy in the past several years, and it is so significant that we’re getting a rare instance here of a TV star appearing on SNL despite them starring on a rival network’s show.

Anyhow, we’re sure there will be at least one or two other episodes coming over the course of the month of April, but we’ll have to wait and see who the hosts are going to be for those. We do want there to be at least one alumni before we get to the end of the season, with Bill Hader probably being near the top of the list. Given that the final season of Barry is premiering this spring, he even has a reason to come by and make an appearance!

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds here…

Related – Go ahead and get some more thoughts on this past Saturday Night Live episode right now

What are you most interested in seeing on the next new episode of Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







