Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big season 2 finale for Mayor of Kingstown this weekend, can you expect a season 3 renewal at Paramount+? Or, is there a chance that this really is the end of the road?

We don’t think that it is going to be a surprise to anyone out there that a demand exists for more of this story. Executive producers Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon have built a dark and intense world with compelling characters, and we certainly think three is room to explore a lot more. At no point was season 2 promoted to be the final one.

Given the extensive relationship between Paramount and Sheridan (who is also the creative force behind the greater Yellowstone universe at this point), we do think there is a lot of room to be excited for the future of Mayor of Kingstown. Yet, there is no official renewal yet and we may be waiting for a little while.

Before we go any further here, it is important to point out what one of the most important factors of the show’s future is: The health of star Jeremy Renner. The most important thing here is that he is on the mend from that near-fatal accident over this past holiday season. Once he is ready to return to work, that can happen whether it be with this show or some of his other projects. He is a busy guy and we’re aware of that right now. This is why even if we do get a season 3 renewal, it may not change the fact that we are waiting for more than a year to see what’s next.

Here is where we stand with things: Provided that Paramount+ and Renner want the show to return, we’ll be happy if we get season 3 at any point in 2024. It does not matter if it is pretty early in the year or later on down the road.

Do you think that we are going to get a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal on Paramount+ down the road?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

