Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 2?

In today’s Digital Daily we learned who the new HoH is within Big Brother Canada 11 — want to learn more about that, or the future as a whole?

First things first, let’s remind you that after John Michael was evicted, there were players in a vulnerable spot. It was fairly clear that the guys were running the show, but at the same time there were already some cracks in there. There’s a ton of ego among the dudes this time around and we do think that will open the door for a few different twists and turns.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and make it clear who the new HoH is: Dan the DJ! He just came off the block and now, he has a chance to really put a stamp on the game. This is a guy who needed this in a couple of ways. He would have been an easy pawn or target for certain people in the house, and he hasn’t really brought that much to the show so far. He now has a show to make a big move if he wants to, and an obvious choice would be Santina given that she nominated him.

However, without actual live feeds, it’s hard to know where his head is really. Not only do we have less footage than in Big Brother Canada seasons past, but we don’t have those multi-cam options like we once did. There wasn’t a lot of evidence within the Dailies other than Zach of course doing what he has most of the season so far. Today will likely be the day a lot of big pushes happening, but the problem is that we don’t seem to be getting these on the weekends. (Ugh.)

In other words, we could be waiting a long time to learn about what happens in the game.

