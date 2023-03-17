Shrinking season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: ‘Closure’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to see Shrinking season 1 episode 10 arrive — want to learn a little more about it?

The first thing that we should say here is that the title for the big finale is “Closure,” and that’s the sort of thing that raises big questions. We already know that there is a season 2 coming to the streaming service down the road, so you don’t have to worry about that all that much in advance. Instead, just wonder for a little while about the story itself.

Want to get a few more bits and pieces on what’s ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the Shrinking season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“As Brian’s wedding approaches, Alice takes issue with how Jimmy is living his life. Liz learns a secret.”

The thing we’re the most curious about here is what’s actually not mentioned at the moment: How is Jimmy going to keep his relationship with Alice on track? She forgot her late mom’s birthday and to go along with that, she has to be feeling distressed that her dad didn’t tell her about it. Was this sort of weird test, or was he wrong for honoring her memory by himself? These are some of the things that she has to be thinking about, and there’s a chance this relationship could unravel.

In general, there’s a chance that everything in this world could unravel. Shrinking is a show that is in some ways low-stakes, and really just about a tiny group of people. Yet, that’s a part of what makes it special. There is a lot of work to make it stand out from the pack!

Don’t be surprised if there is a cliffhanger at the end of this episode — we just hope that if that happens, it makes at least a reasonable amount of sense within the story we have seen so far.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shrinking season 1 episode 10 on Apple TV+?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up, and do you think that there will be a big cliffhanger? Share below, and come back for other news. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

