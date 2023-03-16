Carnival Row season 3: Why isn’t it happening at Prime Video?

Following the end of season 2 this week at Prime Video, why is there not going to be a Carnival Row season 3 down the road? We have known for a long time that this was going to be the final season of the show, so where we are right now is not some earth-shattering surprise.

With that being said, it is absolutely still sad, and we know that this is a situation that feels like the fantasy drama never quite had a proper shake. Think about it like this: Season 2 was first ordered years ago and like many others out there, it suffered some significant delays because of the global health crisis. Because of this and a very small amount of promotion, there may have been people who forgot about the series outright. Season 2 was announced as the final season and that was it. Either the Amazon-owned streaming service didn’t feel like the show would get necessary viewership to continue, or it just wasn’t considered cost-effective enough in the long term.

We’d love to sit here and say that there is a chance that Carnival Row season 3 could end up going somewhere else down the road, but that’s just not realistic when you think about the large amount of content that is out there. There isn’t enough real estate for a lot of networks and streamers to keep the content that they already have; because of this, it’s really hard for them to up something that ended earlier than expected somewhere else.

At this point, the only thing that we can really hope for is that this cast and crew does have an opportunity to land somewhere else that allows them to have a shot at success. Also, we hope that Prime Video does continue to program fantasy — they do have The Wheel of Time coming back for another season with a season 3 already ordered.

Are you sad that there is not going to be a Carnival Row season 3 at Prime Video?

