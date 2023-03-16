Big Brother Canada 11: Who was first person evicted?

Tonight brought us the first Big Brother Canada 11 eviction of the season, so what exactly happened from start to finish here? Well, let’s just say that the results felt pretty predictable going in.

Following the Veto Ceremony broadcast last night, it was clear that John Michael was in hot water — and would probably be leaving the game. This was a pretty questionable move by Head of Household Santina — not only did she play exactly into the guys’ hands, but she also exposed herself as a major player super-early on in the game. She went back on a promise, and we don’t think it’s a smart move to backstab someone week 1. She may buy herself a few weeks of loyalty from the dudes, but that’s it.

Yet, of course we imagined that John Michael would do everything in the known world to fight for his safety — why in the world wouldn’t he? He’s enough of a superfan to know that there have been big swings before, even when all hope is lost.

We’ll give him a TON of credit for fighting and fighting hard in the episode, trying to rally a lot of the women to his cause. He knew the men wanted him gone, so this was clearly his best chance. Also, Dan really isn’t bringing anything to the table game-wise and on a personal level, we would prefer for him to go.

Unfortunately, the moment that some of the women went into the Diary Room and voted to evict John Michael, it was clear he was done in the game. He just couldn’t really enough people. This vote was unanimous at the end of the day.

The best thing about the show’s eviction

Sure, we hate the no live feeds, but at least there are less obnoxious Diary Room shout-outs during the show than the US version! At this point, we’re taking wins wherever we possibly can…

