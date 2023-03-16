All Rise season 3 episode 11 return date: Final episodes ahead?

If you are excited for All Rise season 3 episode 11 to air on OWN after such a long hiatus, we more than understand! We just wish there was some better news to report today on the subject of the show’s long-term future.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the future of the series following the next ten episodes (which have already been filmed) is in doubt after the actors were released of their contractual obligations moving forward. That will allow them to pursue other opportunities, which makes doing another season all that much more difficult. While the ratings were decent by cable standards for the first ten episodes, it may not have been strong enough to justify the price tag, or in comparison to what the legal drama was getting at its previous home on CBS. The fact that it got a season 3 in the first place was considered by some a TV miracle.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we can hope for is that the second batch of episodes are dramatic, topical, and do at least offer some sort of closure. The last thing that we would want at this point is for the entire run of the show to end on some sort of dramatic cliffhanger, even if we do have to face the possibility that this happens. We know that this is often a way that writers and producers convince a network to bring the product back for more.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned Deadline report notes that there is no firm All Rise return date beyond later this year — honestly, we’d hoped that it would be coming back this winter. If the remaining episodes don’t air this summer, we’ll start to get very-much confused as to what is happening here behind the scenes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

