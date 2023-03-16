Shadow and Bone season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big launch of a season 2 today on Netflix, is there a chance that we will get a Shadow and Bone season 3 renewal? Or, should we prepare for this to be the end?

As is often the case with a lot of shows over at this particular streaming service, let’s just say that (for now) we do remain in wait-and-see mode over this. Nothing has been officially confirmed as of this writing and while we remain hopeful, we’re also well-aware that there are no real guarantees.

The next month, more than likely, will be the most critical time when it comes to the show’s future. Not only does Netflix care about total viewers, but they also want to see how quickly a lot of them watch. Their algorithm seems to believe that binge-watching equals demand, and that means there will be an eagerness for whatever is next. If you take your time, they interpret that to mean that you aren’t as excited about the show and that means it’s less likely you will watch down the road. (This is at least our perception of things.)

Are there some flaws in this logic? From our vantage point, absolutely! Yet, Netflix has a habit of canceling shows pretty early on in their run for criteria similar to what we have mapped out above. At least the biggest thing the show has going for it right now is that there is a dedicated audience out there thanks to the source material.

If we are going to get a season 3 of Shadow and Bone down the road, odds are it will be announced by the summer. We’d love to see it back in mid-to-late 2024, but we’re going to need to have some measure of patience here. Remember, after all, that it took nearly two years for season 2 to arrive and these shows tend to move about at their own pace based on a lot of different factors.

