Is Walker new tonight on The CW? More season 3 episode 14 talk

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? We know that the Jared Padalecki show was on hiatus recently, but is that going to change?

Well, without further ado, let’s share some of the bad news: There is no new episode of the show tonight. Instead, we’re going to see it back next week with the beginning of what is going to be an epic and intense two-hour arc. We’re hoping that there is going to be a lot of drama from start to finish, and hopefully some revelations at the same time. If you are going to do a two-parter, especially in the wake of some recent revelations, you have to make it game-changing. Also, this should set the stage for whatever is going to be coming towards the end of the season.

Want to get a few more details all about the future? Then go ahead and check out the Walker season 3 episode 14 and 15 synopses below…

Season 3 episode 14, “False Flag (Part One)” – THE COVER UP – Stakes are high as Cordell, Cassie, Captain James and Trey all realize Grey Flag’s plans and partnerships extend deeper than they once thought. While the Walkers plan for the Mayor’s Medal Ceremony, Cordell struggles with missing out on time with his kids as he focuses on trying to keep the whole city safe. Richard Speight, Jr., directed the episode written by David James (#314). Original airdate 3/23/23.

Season 3 episode 15, “False Flag (Part Two)” – BETRAYAL – In the thrilling second half of a two-part episode, the Texas Rangers and the Walker Family must contend with Grey Flag’s plans and one truth…that everything was a lie. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos and Brandon Willer (#315). Original airdate 3/30/2023.

Hopefully, at some point at the end of the month we’re going to have a chance to get a season 4 renewal! We know that the network is under new ownership and that makes us a little bit nervous … but we don’t want to let go of hope as of yet.

What do you most want to see as we move into Walker season 3 episode 14 on The CW?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







