Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC, March 16, 2023?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? We know that the Mariska Hargitay drama has been off the air for a while. With that in mind, it makes sense to get it back as soon as possible.

Alas, that still isn’t happening tonight. We are in the final week at this point of the show’s extended break, and the plan right now is to be able to see it again on Thursday, March 23. We also know that there’s an episode coming after this on the 30th, and we can go ahead and present details on both of these below.

Season 24 episode 16, “The Presence of Absence” – 03/23/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : An Internet dating site becomes the source of terror for a young widow. Muncy struggles with Velasco’s absence. TV-14

Is the title here a reference to what is going on with Velasco? That’s at least the easiest assumption to make at the moment, but we will see where this particular story goes down the road.

Season 24 episode 17, “Lime Chaser” – 03/30/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The search for a suspect drugging women’s drinks in crowded bars leads the SVU to Muncy’s brother. Churlish makes a risky move to impress Benson. TV-14

Clearly, the title here is a reference to bar culture, but the more interesting part of the story may be Muncy’s sister. Given that we are talking here about a relatively new character, it does feel like the show is going to be making up for lost time. That have to get people more invested in the character, and that is probably why she is going to have some sort of important story for two straight episodes.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing there is still no Law & Order: SVU season 25 renewal. Are we hopeful for more? Sure, but at this point, we tend to think NBC is waiting until they can renew the entire franchise all at once.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

