Is Law & Order new tonight on ABC? Season 22 episode 16, more

Is Law & Order new tonight over on NBC? We know that you have been waiting a little while to see the flagship show back on the air and with that in mind, there is likely an innate curiosity for something more. So is that coming around the corner soon?

Well, here is where we do have to sweep in with the unfortunate news that yet again, the show is on hiatus — and the same can be said for the rest of the franchise. If there is a silver lining here, however, it is that we’re near the end of it. We’re going to have a chance to see season 22 back on the air when we get around to March 23, and we know that there is another episode coming afterwards on March 30. Both of these cases are complicated, and there is a lot for you to sink your teeth into as a viewer.

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 22 episode 16 synopsis below right now:

Season 22 episode 16, “Deadline” – 03/23/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a celebrated journalist is killed, Cosgrove and Shaw explore an unpublished report involving a prominent politician. Price and Maroun fight an uphill battle when their only credible witness is currently awaiting trial for another heinous crime. TV-14

Of course, the world of politics can be tricky — especially when you have so many different people involved who are desperate to maintain their power at just about every turn.

Season 22 episode 17, “Bias” – 03/30/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a public defender is murdered, Cosgrove and Shaw are surprised to find Price at the crime scene. His involvement in the trial compromises the case. TV-14

The latter episode is intriguing to us mostly because it is so messy. This is the sort of complicated situation that can happen sometimes in the legal system and if you are involved in it, you have the really hard challenge of trying to figure out how to be helpful, while at the same time not compromising the case. This is a delicate tightrope act and it is not altogether easy to get from point A to point B with it much of the time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

