Alaska Daily season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared for Alaska Daily season 1 episode 10 on ABC next week, there is definitely a lot to consider. Take, for starters, that we are almost at the end of the season! There are only two episodes left for the Hilary Swank series and after that, we’re going to be stuck sitting around and waiting for whatever the future will hold from there. There is no guarantee of a season 2 — we want to remain hopeful, but that’s really going to come down to how many people watch or stream the show.

So what could be specifically coming next week? Well, “Truth is a Slow Bullet” is an opportunity to set the stage for the finale, especially since Eileen and Roz both could have an opportunity to consider a future beyond the state. For Eileen in particular, what is she going to do? She’s had a lot of success in her career, so this could really come down to where she feels she can best make a difference.

To get a few more bits and pieces of insight now about the future, we suggest that you check out the full Alaska Daily season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

While making progress on Gloria’s case, both Eileen and Roz are offered new career opportunities, leaving them to consider what may lie beyond Alaska. Meanwhile, Bob steps out of his comfort zone, and Austin’s custody agreement turns sour.

(TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We are going into this particular episode already expecting that there won’t be all that much in the way of closure. After all, why would there be? If you are the folks over at ABC, the thing you are going to want above all else is a chance to see the series

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Alaska Daily season 1 episode 10 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







