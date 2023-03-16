Station 19 season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Hard decisions ahead

As we get ourselves prepared for Station 19 season 6 episode 11 over on ABC, isn’t there a lot to look forward to … and be nervous about?

The first order of business here is noting that there is that the title for this hour is “Could I Leave You?” — doesn’t that sound emotional? Well, we’re expecting tough decisions, emotional moments, and lives in jeopardy. After all, don’t all of things go hand in hand with this show?

If you do want to get a few more details now all about what the future could hold, we simply suggest that you check out the full Station 19 season 6 episode 11 synopsis below:

The team is forced to make a risky call that could cost them dearly after Tomás’ barbershop catches fire. Diane drops by the station and is called back into action alongside Vic and Carina. Beckett makes a decision about his future.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The truth here is that there is a LOT of this season still to go — if you think you have a good idea as to where things are going to go the rest of the way, you will probably be surprised. Isn’t that also what we want from a show like this? You’ve got that element of danger, but there are also a number of personal storylines that we hope also do not get forgotten about along the way. Take, for example, the state of things with Carina and Maya. We’re going to continue rooting for this relationship to get better. Clearly, they have gone through a lot, but we still think there is hope for them to make it to the other side!

Meanwhile, of course we also would like some more news on a season 7 in the near future. Fingers crossed, we at least get more insight on that as we inch a little bit closer to the finale.

